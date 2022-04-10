Donetsk Authorities Label Missile Strike on Kramatorsk as Act of Terror

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2022) The prosecutor general's office in the Donetsk People's Republic labeled the Ukrainian missile strike on the railway station in the city of Kramatorsk, which killed 50 people and wounded dozens more, as an act of terrorism.

"A criminal investigation has been launched by the investigative department... against the commander of the 19th rocket brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces who... ordered a strike on the city of Kramatorsk from a Tochka-U missile system," the statement reads.