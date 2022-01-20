Donetsk Claims Ukrainian Security Forces Deploy Military Equipment in Settlements - Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) The Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) police say that the Ukrainian security forces have deployed military equipment in Donbas settlements.

"The militants of the 53rd separate motorized brigade (of Ukraine's military) placed two BMP-1s near residential buildings in Nikolaevka, one MT-LB-S armored personnel carrier in the private sector of Novohnativka and one BMP-1 in the residential area of Starohnatovka," the police spokesperson said.