Donetsk Filter Station Has No Power Supply After Shelling - DPR Mission

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2022 | 05:30 PM

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) The Donetsk filter station has no power supply after shelling, and thus water supply is suspended, the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination on the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said on Monday.

"According to the latest information, as a result of a violation of the ceasefire regime by the Ukrainian military, the Donetsk filtration station has lost power supply. At the moment, the operation of the station has been stopped, the water supply has been stopped," the DPR mission wrote on its Telegram channel.

