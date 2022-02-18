UrduPoint.com

Donetsk Had To Respond To Fire By Kiev's Forces - Military Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2022 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) The military of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) on Thursday were forced to respond to fire by the Ukrainian security forces and destroy their firing points, DPR military spokesman Eduard Basurin said.

"Today we were forced to respond to fire from the neighboring side and destroy these firing points. If they continue it further, accordingly, we will destroy. Then we'll see which of us was right ” the one who defends his land or the one who wants to occupy it," Basurin said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

>