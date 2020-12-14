UrduPoint.com
Donetsk In Talks With Russia Over Supply Of Sputnik V Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Leader

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 04:18 PM

Donetsk in Talks With Russia Over Supply of Sputnik V Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Leader

The self-proclaimed people's republic of Donetsk has been negotiating with the Russian Ministry of Health the supply of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus, Denis Pushilin, the leader of the republic, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) The self-proclaimed people's republic of Donetsk has been negotiating with the Russian Ministry of Health the supply of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus, Denis Pushilin, the leader of the republic, said on Monday.

"Of course, we count on [the supply of] Sputnik V. Our health ministry is negotiating these issues with the Russian health ministry.

We await [the results]," Pushilin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The leader added that preparations for the vaccine's delivery were underway, expressing hopes that the republic will receive it before the end of the year.

�Sputnik V, developed by the Moscow-based Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, was registered by the Russian health ministry on August 11. Preliminary results of its phase 3 clinical trials have demonstrated that its efficacy rate is over 91 percent.

