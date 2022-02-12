UrduPoint.com

Donetsk Leader Not Ruling Out Donbas May Ask Russia For Help

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Donetsk Leader Not Ruling Out Donbas May Ask Russia for Help

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) The head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, said that it was possible that the situation in the Donbas could develop in such a scenario that the DPR would be forced to turn to Russia for help.

Kiev continues to pull heavy weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements to the line of contact in Donbas, and the number of foreign instructors is increasing, he said. According to DPR intelligence, Polish and American mercenaries are arriving in the region, and "the figure is becoming dangerous, it's not dozens, but already hundreds of people," Pushilin said

"In this situation, we are forced to be ready at any moment for the fact that Ukraine will proceed to offensive actions," he said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

"In recent months, the number of weapons that have been supplied from Western countries is hundreds of tonnes. Moreover, mercenaries and instructors, who at some point in time can simply retrain. This creates additional threats. Plus, the work of unmanned aerial vehicles, the number of which also causes serious concern for us. Therefore, the situation is difficult. The motivation and morale of our units suggests that we are able to protect the civilian population of Donbas. But at the same time, it will not be easy for sure, and we do not rule out that the situation may go along such a trajectory when we are forced to turn to the Russian Federation for help," he added.

