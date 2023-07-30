Donetsk Mayor Says Kuibyshivskyi District of City Under Massive Shelling

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2023) The Kuibyshivskyi District of the city of Donetsk is being heavily shelled by Ukrainian armed forces, Mayor Alexey Kulemzin said on Sunday, adding that preliminary information suggested there were casualties.

"Kuibyshevskyi district is under massive shelling. Preliminary information suggests that there are casualties. There is also a report of a direct hit on a house on the Kuibysheva Street," Kulemzin said on Telegram.