Donetsk Mayor Says Ukrainian Projectile Partially Destroyed Residential Building at Night

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Donetsk Mayor Alexey Kulemzin said that during a night shelling attack on the city, a Ukrainian projectile directly hit a residential building, and it was partially destroyed.

"As a result of night shelling, a direct hit by a Ukrainian projectile was registered on the 9th floor of a residential building at 8, Pinter Street... The 8th floor... was partially destroyed, followed by a fire. Information about those injured is being clarified," Kulemzin wrote on Telegram.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.