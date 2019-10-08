UrduPoint.com
Donetsk Militias Ready To Resume Pulling Forces From Petrivske Disengagement Area

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Militias in the Ukrainian region of Donetsk confirmed to the OSCE regional group that they were ready to resume pulling forces from the Petrivske disengagement area 25 miles south of Donetsk.

A Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) envoy to the Joint Center on Control and Coordination of issues related to the ceasefire regime said they had informed the special representative of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, Martin Sajdik, of their decision.

"DPR representatives informed the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission that they were ready to begin dealing with violations in an area near Petrivske that had been cleared of troops," the envoy said.

He said militias would begin the withdrawal on Wednesday provided that Ukrainian government troops reciprocated the move. The armed forces would be pulled away by the weekend, he added.

