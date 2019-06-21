Donetsk Ombudswoman Hopes Prisoner Swap Between Kiev, Donetsk to Take Place in Fall

(@FahadShabbir)

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The prisoner exchange between Kiev and the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) can take place by fall this year, if both parties do their best , the DPR Ombudswoman Darya Morozova told reporters on Friday.

The last prisoner exchange between Kiev and the Donbas took place at the end of December 2017. The parties to the conflict stated that the process of releasing the prisoners would continue.

"Our main condition is that people will be procedurally cleared. It will take them [Kiev authorities] one or two months to do this. If we work at the same pace, it is quite possible that by fall [this year] we will exchange prisoners.

Provided that both parties do their best," Morozova said.

Donbas, an area with a predominantly Russian-speaking population, has been engulfed in conflict since 2014. Back then, the Ukrainian authorities unleashed a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics in the region that refused to recognize the new government in Kiev, which came to power after what they considered to be a coup.

In February this year, UN figures showed that over 3,000 civilians have been killed and more than 9,000 injured since the start of the conflict in eastern Ukraine.