UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Donetsk Ombudswoman Hopes Prisoner Swap Between Kiev, Donetsk To Take Place In Fall

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 08:38 PM

Donetsk Ombudswoman Hopes Prisoner Swap Between Kiev, Donetsk to Take Place in Fall

The prisoner exchange between Kiev and the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) can take place by fall this year, if both parties do their best, the DPR Ombudswoman Darya Morozova told reporters on Friday

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The prisoner exchange between Kiev and the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) can take place by fall this year, if both parties do their best, the DPR Ombudswoman Darya Morozova told reporters on Friday.

The last prisoner exchange between Kiev and the Donbas took place at the end of December 2017. The parties to the conflict stated that the process of releasing the prisoners would continue.

"Our main condition is that people will be procedurally cleared. It will take them [Kiev authorities] one or two months to do this. If we work at the same pace, it is quite possible that by fall [this year] we will exchange prisoners.

Provided that both parties do their best," Morozova said.

Donbas, an area with a predominantly Russian-speaking population, has been engulfed in conflict since 2014. Back then, the Ukrainian authorities unleashed a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics in the region that refused to recognize the new government in Kiev, which came to power after what they considered to be a coup.

In February this year, UN figures showed that over 3,000 civilians have been killed and more than 9,000 injured since the start of the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Related Topics

Injured United Nations Prisoner Exchange Ukraine Same Donetsk Kiev February December 2017 Government Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Friday 21 June 2019

53 seconds ago

Governor Punjab approves of suggestion about pilgr ..

55 seconds ago

Malaysian parliament likely to have Kashmir Parlia ..

44 minutes ago

Supreme Court converts death sentence of murder co ..

56 seconds ago

Dust-thunderstorm, rain to occur at isolated place ..

1 minute ago

Election Commission of Pakistan's notice to Prime ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.