Donetsk People's Republic Blames Ukrainian Security Forces For Attack On Horlivka

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 11:48 PM

Donetsk People's Republic Blames Ukrainian Security Forces for Attack on Horlivka

Daniil Bezsonov, chief of the press service of the Donetsk Peoples' Republic militia press service, informed on Tuesday that the Ukrainian security forces fired at the city of Horlivka with mortars and infantry fighting vehicles, setting some buildings on fire

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) Daniil Bezsonov, chief of the press service of the Donetsk Peoples' Republic militia press service, informed on Tuesday that the Ukrainian security forces fired at the city of Horlivka with mortars and infantry fighting vehicles, setting some buildings on fire.

East Ukraine's Horlivka, controlled by the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, is situated near the contact line, and is constantly bombarded by the Ukrainian army.

"Today, at 16.00, militants from the 30th armored brigade shot the Zaitseve locality [on the outskirts of Horlivka] with mortars and infantry fighting vehicles.

As a result of the shooting some residences caught fire ... According to the preliminary data, there are no casualties," Bezsonov said.

He urged all international organizations not to ignore the "criminal activities of the Ukrainian side."

In 2014 the Ukrainian government started its military operation against self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic and Donetsk People's Republic, which declared their independence after a change of power in Ukraine, in February 2014. According to the most recent data from the United Nations, the approximate number of victims is about 13,000.

