Donetsk People's Republic Confirms Participation In Contact Group Talks On Wednesday
Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 03:51 PM
The spokesman for the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic's delegation confirmed that the Trilateral Contact Group will hold a videoconference later on Wednesday
Earlier in the day, the delegation of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic said it would take part in the urgent talks, proposed by Kiev.
"An extraordinary session of the Contact Group on Donbas conflict settlement will take place today," Vladislav Moskovskiy wrote on Telegram,