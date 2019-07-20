(@FahadShabbir)

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) The people's militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic issued an order for a complete ceasefire starting July 21 and communicated it to all militia units, Denis Sinenkov, the head of the DPR people's militia department, told reporters on Saturday.

On Wednesday, the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas agreed on a new truce in the region starting July 21 at the meeting in Minsk. For the first time, it was supplemented by additional measures of its control. These include the publication of ceasefire orders, a ban on sabotage activities, the deployment of weapons in settlements and near them, as well as a ban on the opening of any kind of fire.

"In connection with the agreements on putting into effect an indefinite ceasefire on July 21 on behalf of the DPR head, a corresponding order was issued in the people's militia department, which was communicated in the prescribed manner to all units and servicemen," Sinenkov said.

He also expressed hope that the Ukrainian security forces would also observe the truce and carry out additional measures to ensure it.