Donetsk People's Republic Militia Refutes Claims Of Being Behind MH17 Crash

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 06:36 PM

Donetsk People's Republic Militia Refutes Claims of Being Behind MH17 Crash

A representative of the People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) refuted in his comment to Sputnik on Wednesday claims that it had been involved in the 2014 crash of a Malaysia Airlines-operated Boeing MH17

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) A representative of the People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) refuted in his comment to Sputnik on Wednesday claims that it had been involved in the 2014 crash of a Malaysia Airlines-operated Boeing MH17.

The Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team said earlier in the day that it would bring charges against four suspects, including three Russians and one Ukrainian.

"Claims that the DPR militia was behind the MH17 crash raise doubts again. They are false. We have stressed repeatedly over five years that DPR units did not have in 2014 such anti-aircraft equipment that would allow to down such a target. There were also no experts able to work with equipment of this class," the representative said.

The Boeing, which was on a flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, crashed near the city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014. All 298 people who were on board were killed.

