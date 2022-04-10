UrduPoint.com

Donetsk People's Republic Outlaws OSCE Special Monitoring Mission

Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Donetsk People's Republic Outlaws OSCE Special Monitoring Mission

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2022) The defense committee of the Donetsk People's Republic outlawed on Saturday the operation of the Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

"The operation of the OSCE SMM is declared unlawful in the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic and the presence of its officials ” undesirable," a directive of the republic's militia read.

Mission officials have until April 30 at the latest to leave the eastern Ukrainian territory. Exemptions will be given to those "involved in the organization of events related to this directive," the defense committee said.

