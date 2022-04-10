DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2022) The defense committee of the Donetsk People's Republic outlawed on Saturday the operation of the Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

"The operation of the OSCE SMM is declared unlawful in the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic and the presence of its officials ” undesirable," a directive of the republic's militia read.

Mission officials have until April 30 at the latest to leave the eastern Ukrainian territory. Exemptions will be given to those "involved in the organization of events related to this directive," the defense committee said.