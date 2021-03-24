UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Donetsk People's Republic Reports Rapid Deteriorating Situation On Line Of Contact

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 05:19 PM

Donetsk People's Republic Reports Rapid Deteriorating Situation on Line of Contact

The situation on the line of contact in Donbas has been drastically deteriorating over the last two months, Alexey Nikonorov, a representative of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in the Trilateral Contact Group's security subgroup, told Sputnik

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) The situation on the line of contact in Donbas has been drastically deteriorating over the last two months, Alexey Nikonorov, a representative of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in the Trilateral Contact Group's security subgroup, told Sputnik.

"The situation had changed positively just after the measures [on control and commitment to the ceasefire regime], which were agreed on after almost a year of efforts with great difficulty, entered into force. It could not be said that bombings completely ended, but the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination (JCCC), as well as OSCE Special Monitoring Mission, recorded periods of no activity.

However, the situation has been deteriorating for the last two months," Nikonorov said.

Representation for the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in the JCCC repeatedly mentioned the aggravation of the situation. According to the DPR's forces, the Ukrainian army has increased the use of artillery systems and 120-mm and 82-mm mortars.

Related Topics

Army Donetsk

Recent Stories

SBP launches digital FX portal

19 minutes ago

Russia Responded Negatively to Invitation to Hold ..

59 seconds ago

190 vehicles running without number plates seized

6 minutes ago

Tree plantation kicks off at GCWUF

6 minutes ago

Maryam set wrong precedence of taking procession b ..

6 minutes ago

American Hunter hunts the highest-rated 41" trophy ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.