DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) The situation on the line of contact in Donbas has been drastically deteriorating over the last two months, Alexey Nikonorov, a representative of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in the Trilateral Contact Group's security subgroup, told Sputnik.

"The situation had changed positively just after the measures [on control and commitment to the ceasefire regime], which were agreed on after almost a year of efforts with great difficulty, entered into force. It could not be said that bombings completely ended, but the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination (JCCC), as well as OSCE Special Monitoring Mission, recorded periods of no activity.

However, the situation has been deteriorating for the last two months," Nikonorov said.

Representation for the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in the JCCC repeatedly mentioned the aggravation of the situation. According to the DPR's forces, the Ukrainian army has increased the use of artillery systems and 120-mm and 82-mm mortars.