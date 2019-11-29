UrduPoint.com
Donetsk People's Republic Slams Media Reports About Prisoner Exchange With Kiev

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 10:51 PM

Reports about the final stage of a prisoner exchange between breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine and Kiev might be a deliberate act of misinforming the public, Daria Morozova, the human rights commissioner in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), told reporters on Friday

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Reports about the final stage of a prisoner exchange between breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine and Kiev might be a deliberate act of misinforming the public, Daria Morozova, the human rights commissioner in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), told reporters on Friday.

Earlier in the week, media reported that Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics in Donbas had entered the final stage of preparations for an "all for all" prisoner swap around 250 people from one side will be exchanged for 100 from the other.

"I think that the Ukrainian side did it deliberately.

In order to somehow calm down the relatives ... These people need to be told something, and it is very hard to explain to mothers, fathers, loved ones, that currently there is no political will. I think that in order to hold off the flood of relatives, who do not understand what is the problem to conduct an exchange, there was the information attack, to hold it all off for now," Morozova said.

In 2014, Kiev launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk after they proclaimed independence from Ukraine, refusing to recognize the new government at the time.

