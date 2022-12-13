(@FahadShabbir)

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) The Donetsk People's Republic will elect a new governor and parliament in September 2023, its acting governor told Sputnik in an interview.

"The race for parliamentary seats and the position of the head of the Donetsk People's Republic will be held in September 2023, on the second Sunday (of the month)," Denis Pushilin said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a decree in October allowing the republic to join Russia alongside the neighboring Luhansk People's Republic, the Zaporizhzhia and the Kherson regions.

Pushilin confirmed that he would run for the top job in the Donetsk People's Republic administration in order to "fulfill the tasks I set myself when I took over as the leader of the Donetsk People's Republic."