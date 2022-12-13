UrduPoint.com

Donetsk People's Republic To Hold Elections In September 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Donetsk People's Republic to Hold Elections in September 2023

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) The Donetsk People's Republic will elect a new governor and parliament in September 2023, its acting governor told Sputnik in an interview.

"The race for parliamentary seats and the position of the head of the Donetsk People's Republic will be held in September 2023, on the second Sunday (of the month)," Denis Pushilin said.

 

Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a decree in October allowing the republic to join Russia alongside the neighboring Luhansk People's Republic, the Zaporizhzhia and the Kherson regions.

Pushilin confirmed that he would run for the top job in the Donetsk People's Republic administration in order to "fulfill the tasks I set myself when I took over as the leader of the Donetsk People's Republic."

Related Topics

Governor Russia Parliament Job Vladimir Putin Kherson Luhansk Donetsk September October Sunday Top Race

Recent Stories

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to arrive in Pakist ..

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow

10 minutes ago
 Malala who lands in Lahore to attend multiple even ..

Malala who lands in Lahore to attend multiple events

21 minutes ago
 Govt highlights Pakistanâ€™s case regarding climat ..

Govt highlights Pakistanâ€™s case regarding climate change impacts at Intâ€™l le ..

2 hours ago
 FM to embark on week-long visit to US on Wednesday

FM to embark on week-long visit to US on Wednesday

3 hours ago
 PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through ..

PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through PITB Developed Cash Benefit A ..

4 hours ago
 United Nation Economic and Social Commission for A ..

United Nation Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP) ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.