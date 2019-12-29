UrduPoint.com
HORLIVKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Kiev have completed the exchange of prisoners, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.

At the moment, the DPR supporters and Ukrainian fighters are on buses ready to leave the checkpoint in the DPR-controlled city of Horlivka.

Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), including OSCE Coordinator in the humanitarian subgroup Tony Frisch, were present during the exchange.

This is the first exchange of prisoners between the sides since 2017. Earlier, the DPR said it was ready to hand over 55 people to Kiev, and receive 87 people back.

