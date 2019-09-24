Donetsk Ready for Prisoner Exchange With Kiev Under '50 to 88' Formula - DPR Ombudswoman

Self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) ombudswoman Daria Morozova announced readiness for a prisoner exchange with Kiev under the "50 to 88" formula

"We have established that there are 88 people [for the swap] in Ukraine, we have additional requests for the Ukrainian side, they are still working on them.

We have confirmed 50 people to the Ukrainian side, and we are fully ready for the exchange," Morozova told reporters.