UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Donetsk Ready To Hold Another Referendum On Donbas Special Status

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 11:00 AM

Donetsk Ready to Hold Another Referendum on Donbas Special Status

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The self-proclaimed people's republic of Donetsk (DPR) is ready to re-hold a public referendum on granting special status to Ukraine's Donbas region, Denis Pushilin, the leader of the republic, told Sputnik.

In December, Natalia Nikonorova, a DPR foreign minister, invited the UN Security Council members to learn what the people of Donbas want through a referendum, which should be internationally recognized.

"The fact that we are talking about the republic's readiness to re-engage the mechanism of direct democracy was, in fact, our signal to the world community: we have not lost, but only strengthened our faith in freedom, humanism and human rights, we are ready to show our desire for those ideals and the values for the sake of which the people took to the streets in 2014," Pushilin said.

According to the DPR leader, it is also important to draw the international community's attention to the republic's commitment to fully respecting the norms and principles of international law.

"It was for this purpose that readiness was expressed to assist any international observers in the event that a decision is made to hold the [referendum]," Pushilin noted.

The Donbas conflict ignited in 2014 when the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against Donetsk and Luhansk, which refused to recognize the new government in Kiev that came to power after what the breakaway region considered to be a coup.

Related Topics

World United Nations Ukraine Democracy Luhansk Donetsk Kiev December Event Government

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 20 January 2021

48 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Foreign businesses operating in UAE grew to 3209 b ..

11 hours ago

Political Science Professor Charged as Unregistere ..

11 hours ago

EU aims to vaccinate 70% of adults by June

11 hours ago

Fawad says Sharifs artfully plundered public money ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.