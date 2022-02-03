Donetsk Receives No Official Proposals From Turkey on Donbas Talks in Istanbul- Minister

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) has received no official proposals from Turkey on negotiations on the Donbas settlement in Istanbul, Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova said in an interview with Sputnik.

A source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told reporters last month that Turkey planned to organize negotiations on the Minsk agreements in Istanbul, and invite representatives of Donbas and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) to them.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu later said that Turkey was ready to host a meeting between Russia and Ukraine in the Minsk format and provide all the necessary support.

"So far, the (self-proclaimed) republics have not received any official proposals from Turkey. Yes, such information was indicated by the OSCE coordinator in the contact group, Ambassador Mikko Kinnunen. He indicated that there is such a proposal," Nikonorova said.