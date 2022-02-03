UrduPoint.com

Donetsk Receives No Official Proposals From Turkey On Donbas Talks In Istanbul- Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Donetsk Receives No Official Proposals From Turkey on Donbas Talks in Istanbul- Minister

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) has received no official proposals from Turkey on negotiations on the Donbas settlement in Istanbul, Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova said in an interview with Sputnik.

A source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told reporters last month that Turkey planned to organize negotiations on the Minsk agreements in Istanbul, and invite representatives of Donbas and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) to them.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu later said that Turkey was ready to host a meeting between Russia and Ukraine in the Minsk format and provide all the necessary support.

"So far, the (self-proclaimed) republics have not received any official proposals from Turkey. Yes, such information was indicated by the OSCE coordinator in the contact group, Ambassador Mikko Kinnunen. He indicated that there is such a proposal," Nikonorova said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Turkey Minsk Istanbul Donetsk All From

Recent Stories

Covid-19 claims 42 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 42 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

2 minutes ago
 TECNO Introduces the World's First Polychromatic P ..

TECNO Introduces the World's First Polychromatic Photoisomer Technology

7 minutes ago
 Nation stands united behind security forces to def ..

Nation stands united behind security forces to defeat terrorists: PM

17 minutes ago
 OIC Strongly Condemns Launch of Ballistic Missile ..

OIC Strongly Condemns Launch of Ballistic Missile by Houthi Militia towards UAE

37 minutes ago
 Putin May Visit Turkey in Second Half of February ..

Putin May Visit Turkey in Second Half of February - Reports

35 minutes ago
 Cyclone Batsurai injures 12 on France's La Reunion ..

Cyclone Batsurai injures 12 on France's La Reunion island

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>