Donetsk Republic Hands Prison Sentences to 26 Ukrainian Soldiers Since 2014 - Prosecutors

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Courts of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) have handed prison sentences to a total of 26 Ukrainian service members on charges of serious or particularly serious crimes against the residents of the breakaway region since the start of the conflict, the prosecutor general's office said on Tuesday.

"The investigative department of the DPR Prosecutor General's Office has sent to court 25 criminal cases against 26 service members of the Ukrainian armed forces for committing serious and particularly serious crimes against the residents of the republic," the office said.

The charges against Ukrainian military are mostly connected with the shellings of the breakaway region. Their guilt was fully proven, according to the office.

"All of them, except for two servicemen of the armed forces of Ukraine against whom a court issued decisions on compulsory medical treatment in connection with their mental illnesses, were sentenced to various prison terms," the prosecutors added.

Since the onset of the Donbas conflict, the DPR has registered about 12,500 shellings by Ukrainian military, which left over 3,000 civilians killed and some 2,300 injured, according to the statement.

Donbas, an area with a predominantly Russian-speaking population, has been engulfed in conflict since 2014. Back then, the Ukrainian authorities unleashed a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics in the region that refused to recognize the new government in Kiev, which came to power after what they considered to be a coup.