Donetsk Republic Says Ukraine Increasing Shelling, Calls to Pressure Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) The foreign minister of self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Natalia Nikonorova on Friday reported an uptick in shelling from the Ukrainian side amid a breakdown in talks.

"Against the backdrop of regression in the negotiation process, there has been a significant escalation on the line of contact. For the second day in a row, the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic has been subjected to massive shelling from the armed formations of Ukraine," Nikonorova said.

The diplomat went on to call on the guarantors of the Minsk agreements to exert pressure on Kiev amid an uptick in fire across the contact line.

"We call on the guarantors of the Minsk agreements to pressure the leadership of Ukraine, which not only withdrew from additional measures to strengthen the ceasefire, but actually breaks down the truce itself," Nikonorova said.

A ceasefire along the line of contact went into effect in July, placing a blanket ban on opening fire and the seizure of military operations of any kind.

Nikonorova left the door open for retaliatory action in case the shelling did not cease.