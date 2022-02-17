UrduPoint.com

Donetsk Resident Wounded By Kiev's Forces Shelling - DPR

Donetsk Resident Wounded by Kiev's Forces Shelling - DPR

A resident of Donetsk was injured due to shelling by the Kiev's forces, the Donetsk People's Republic' representative office at the joint center for control and coordination of the ceasefire regime said

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) A resident of Donetsk was injured due to shelling by the Kiev's forces, the Donetsk People's Republic' representative office at the joint center for control and coordination of the ceasefire regime said.

"According to preliminary information, as a result of ceasefire violation by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, a civilian resident of Staromykhailivka (a village on the outskirts of Donetsk) was injured. Detailed circumstances of the incident are being specified," the office's spokesperson told reporters.

