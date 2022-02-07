UrduPoint.com

Donetsk Says Mercenaries From Poland Arrived In Territories Of Donbas Controlled By Kiev

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2022 | 01:27 PM

Donetsk Says Mercenaries From Poland Arrived in Territories of Donbas Controlled by Kiev

The People's Militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) announced on Monday the arrival of mercenaries from Poland in the territories of Donbas controlled by Kiev

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) The People's Militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) announced on Monday the arrival of mercenaries from Poland in the territories of Donbas controlled by Kiev.

"Intelligence of the DPR People's Militia received information about the arrival of Polish mercenaries in the zone of the so-called operation of the joint forces of the armed forces of Ukraine," a militia spokesperson told reporters.

adding that two armed groups of up to 20 people in mixed uniforms of tactical type were noted.

Poland's statements on military assistance to Kiev are incompatible not only with the chairmanship but also with Warsaw's membership in the OSCE, the representative added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Warsaw Donetsk Kiev Poland From

Recent Stories

Australian states ease restrictions as COVID-19 ca ..

Australian states ease restrictions as COVID-19 cases drop down

3 minutes ago
 Australia to provide tax breaks for COVID-19 test ..

Australia to provide tax breaks for COVID-19 test costs

4 minutes ago
 Beijing Winter Olympics sets record for female ath ..

Beijing Winter Olympics sets record for female athletes' participation

4 minutes ago
 Australia's "flying kangaroo" national carrier Qan ..

Australia's "flying kangaroo" national carrier Qantas hops on regional travel

6 minutes ago
 PM Imran Khan extends condolence to Senate Chairma ..

PM Imran Khan extends condolence to Senate Chairman on grandmother's death

6 minutes ago
 Over 8,500 mass graves reported in 89 villages of ..

Over 8,500 mass graves reported in 89 villages of IIOJK

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>