Donetsk Says Mercenaries From Poland Arrived in Territories of Donbas Controlled by Kiev

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) The People's Militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) announced on Monday the arrival of mercenaries from Poland in the territories of Donbas controlled by Kiev.

"Intelligence of the DPR People's Militia received information about the arrival of Polish mercenaries in the zone of the so-called operation of the joint forces of the armed forces of Ukraine," a militia spokesperson told reporters.

adding that two armed groups of up to 20 people in mixed uniforms of tactical type were noted.

Poland's statements on military assistance to Kiev are incompatible not only with the chairmanship but also with Warsaw's membership in the OSCE, the representative added.