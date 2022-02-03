UrduPoint.com

Donetsk Says Russian Weapons Will Allow Donbas To Counter Arms Supplied To Kiev By West

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2022 | 12:35 PM

Donetsk Says Russian Weapons Will Allow Donbas to Counter Arms Supplied to Kiev by West

Russian weapons if Moscow makes a decision on their supply will allow the self-proclaimed republics in Donbas to counter the weapons supplied to Kiev by the West, Foreign Minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Natalya Nikonorova said in an interview with Sputnik

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Russian weapons if Moscow makes a decision on their supply will allow the self-proclaimed republics in Donbas to counter the weapons supplied to Kiev by the West, Foreign Minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Natalya Nikonorova said in an interview with Sputnik.

First Deputy Speaker of the Russian upper chamber Andrei Turchak suggested last week that Russia should supply the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk with the arms to increase their defense capability and deter the military aggression that appears to be prepared by Kiev.

"We know what kind of the latest equipment is supplied to Ukraine, and we need to somehow counter it. We are inclined to agree with the position expressed by Russia that supplying weapons to only one side of the conflict is, accordingly, suffocating the other side of the conflict," Nikonorova said.

Commenting on the Russian lawmaker's proposal, the diplomat said thanked Moscow, adding that Donbas will welcome the decision on arms supply to Donetsk and Luhansk in the event of its adoption.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Chamber Event

Recent Stories

Covid-19 claims 42 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 42 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

26 minutes ago
 TECNO Introduces the World's First Polychromatic P ..

TECNO Introduces the World's First Polychromatic Photoisomer Technology

31 minutes ago
 World's first malaria vaccine making inroads in we ..

World's first malaria vaccine making inroads in western Kenya

2 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid strongly condemns terrorist attacks ..

Sheikh Rashid strongly condemns terrorist attacks on security forces' camps

2 minutes ago
 Nation stands united behind security forces to def ..

Nation stands united behind security forces to defeat terrorists: PM

41 minutes ago
 Taliban closer to international recognition, says ..

Taliban closer to international recognition, says foreign minister

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>