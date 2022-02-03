Donetsk Says Russian Weapons Will Allow Donbas to Counter Arms Supplied to Kiev by West

Russian weapons if Moscow makes a decision on their supply will allow the self-proclaimed republics in Donbas to counter the weapons supplied to Kiev by the West, Foreign Minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Natalya Nikonorova said in an interview with Sputnik

First Deputy Speaker of the Russian upper chamber Andrei Turchak suggested last week that Russia should supply the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk with the arms to increase their defense capability and deter the military aggression that appears to be prepared by Kiev.

"We know what kind of the latest equipment is supplied to Ukraine, and we need to somehow counter it. We are inclined to agree with the position expressed by Russia that supplying weapons to only one side of the conflict is, accordingly, suffocating the other side of the conflict," Nikonorova said.

Commenting on the Russian lawmaker's proposal, the diplomat said thanked Moscow, adding that Donbas will welcome the decision on arms supply to Donetsk and Luhansk in the event of its adoption.