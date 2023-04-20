Donetsk to Start Receiving Water From River Don Via New Pipeline on April 30 - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) The first supply of water to Donetsk via a new water pipeline from the Don River is scheduled for April 30, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said on Thursday.

"The water pipeline has been built, it is being filled (with water), and commissioning works (are underway). By April 30, we plan to start supplying water to Donetsk," Khusnullin told reporters.

The project to build a pipeline supplying water from the Don River in the Russian region of Rostov to the Donetsk People's Republic was approved by the Russian government in November 2022.

Since the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, the Donetsk People's Republic has been experiencing severe water shortages. For example, Ukrainian troops damaged the station in the town of Maiorsk that pumped water to the canal supplying a significant part of the region.