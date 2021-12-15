Donfried Says Notion US Would Push Ukraine to Make Concessions to Russia 'Disinformation'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) The notion that the United States would push Ukraine to make concessions to Russia during negotiations is disinformation, Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said on Tuesday in a video posted to Twitter by the US Embassy in Kiev.

"The notion that we would push Ukraine to make concessions in discussions and dialogue with Russia is pure disinformation and should be treated as such. The truth is that we are united with Ukraine, our NATO allies and partners around the world in our efforts to pursue diplomacy and de-escalate a dangerous situation, but such efforts are not a concession," Donfried said in the video, filmed in Kiev.

The US diplomat said one nation can not force another nation to change its borders, politics or who they can work with.

Moreover, the United States has told Russia that if it does not choose the path of dialogue and commits new acts of aggression against Ukraine, Washington will take measures not pursued in 2014 that would have "massive consequences" for Moscow, she added.

Donfried noted that she is visiting Kiev to assure the Ukrainians of the United States' support for their country's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence. The visit takes place after a series of diplomatic and security talks between the United States and Ukraine, allegedly prompted by the buildup of Russian military forces near the country's border with Ukraine.

Russian officials have said NATO's intentions to potentially accept Ukraine as a member and position military infrastructure on the border with Russia in violation of past assurances represents a threat to its national security and Moscow retains the right to move troops on its sovereign territory.