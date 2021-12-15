UrduPoint.com

Donfried Says Will Take Back Russia's Proposals On European Security To Washington

US Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said on Wednesday that Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov shared Moscow's proposals on European security, and she will take these ideas back to Washington

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) US Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said on Wednesday that Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov shared Moscow's proposals on European security, and she will take these ideas back to Washington.

On Wednesday, Donfried met in Moscow with Ryabkov and Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak.

Donfried arrived in Moscow from Kiev, where she met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, head of the presidential administration Andriy Yermak and deputy head of the Ukrainian delegation in the contact group on Donbas Andriy Kostin.

"Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov asked to meet with me to share Moscow's proposals on European security. I will take these ideas back to Washington," Donfried said.

