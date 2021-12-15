UrduPoint.com

Donfried To Discuss Results Of Visit To Russia In Brussels - US Embassy In Russia

US Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried will discuss in Brussels the outcome of the talks in Moscow to continue coordinating US position on further steps with partners in Europe, the US Embassy in Russia said in a statement

On Wednesday, Donfried met in Moscow with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak.

Donfried arrived in Moscow from Kiev, where she met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, head of the presidential administration Andriy Yermak and deputy head of the Ukrainian delegation in the contact group on Donbas Andriy Kostin.

"Following Moscow, Assistant Secretary Donfried will travel to Brussels to discuss the conversations she has had and continue our close coordination with Allies and partners on next steps," the statement says.

