Donor Conference For Crisis-plagued Sahel Next Week: UN

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 04:32 PM

A high-level donor conference will take place next week for Africa's crisis-wracked Sahel region, where conflict and climate change and now Covid-19 have plunged millions into hunger, the UN said Friday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :A high-level donor conference will take place next week for Africa's crisis-wracked Sahel region, where conflict and climate change and now Covid-19 have plunged millions into hunger, the UN said Friday.

Tuesday's conference, which will be hosted by Denmark, along with Germany, the European Union and the United Nations, aims to "instill a much more acute sense of urgency among policymakers about the situation in the central Sahel," the UN humanitarian agency said.

"People living in this border region between Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger are now at an epicentre of conflict, poverty, and climate change," agency spokesman Jens Laerke told reporters in Geneva.

"Without support, we fear that the region could develop into one of the biggest crises in the world." Funding for international humanitarian response plans in the region were currently only around 40 percent funded, he said.

That is deeply concerning in a region where more than 13 million people are currently in need of humanitarian assistance -- more than half of them children, according to UN figures.

And the number of people facing acute hunger has tripled over the past year alone to 7.4 million.

Some 1.5 million people are also now internally displaced in the region -- a 20-fold increase from two years ago, Laerke said.

Africa World United Nations European Union Germany Mali Geneva Burkina Faso Niger Denmark Border From Million

