Donor Conference on Syria Held in Violation of UN Charter - Damascus

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Damascus does not accept the holding of a donor conference on Syria in Brussels without the participation of a delegation from the Syrian government, the chosen format violates the foundations of the UN charter, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Syria declares that it is unacceptable to hold this conference for the fifth time without the invitation of the Syrian government ” the interested party representing the Syrian people and the main partner of the UN and the international community in humanitarian programs in Syria," the ministry said in a letter sent to the UN Security Council and UN Secretary-General, as quoted by state agency SANA.

The Syrian foreign ministry stressed that "the participation of the UN in this conference without the government of the state, which is directly concerned, is a clear violation of the foundations of the UN Charter, which calls on everyone to respect the sovereignty and independence of Syria, the integrity and security of its territories."