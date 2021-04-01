UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Donor Conference On Syria Held In Violation Of UN Charter - Damascus

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 01:10 AM

Donor Conference on Syria Held in Violation of UN Charter - Damascus

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Damascus does not accept the holding of a donor conference on Syria in Brussels without the participation of a delegation from the Syrian government, the chosen format violates the foundations of the UN charter, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Syria declares that it is unacceptable to hold this conference for the fifth time without the invitation of the Syrian government ” the interested party representing the Syrian people and the main partner of the UN and the international community in humanitarian programs in Syria," the ministry said in a letter sent to the UN Security Council and UN Secretary-General, as quoted by state agency SANA.

The Syrian foreign ministry stressed that "the participation of the UN in this conference without the government of the state, which is directly concerned, is a clear violation of the foundations of the UN Charter, which calls on everyone to respect the sovereignty and independence of Syria, the integrity and security of its territories."

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Damascus Brussels Independence From Government

Recent Stories

President of Mauritania confers &#039;Medal of Com ..

57 minutes ago

Football: World Cup 2022 European zone qualifying ..

1 hour ago

Lahore Chamber releases proposals for budget 2021- ..

1 hour ago

CDA removes encroachments from village Newmal

7 minutes ago

US Envoy to UN Says Trying to Find Common Ground W ..

7 minutes ago

Russia's Bogdanov, Lebanese President's Adviser Di ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.