Donor Conference Pledges $2.2Bln For Sudan's Economic Reforms, COVID-19 Response

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 03:03 PM

Donor Conference Pledges $2.2Bln for Sudan's Economic Reforms, COVID-19 Response

Participants of an online donor conference in support for Sudan's transition pledged on Thursday $2.2 billion in financial assistance to shore up the country's economic reforms and COVID-19 response

BERLIN/CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Participants of an online donor conference in support for Sudan's transition pledged on Thursday $2.2 billion in financial assistance to shore up the country's economic reforms and COVID-19 response.

The High-Level Sudan Partnership Conference was co-hosted by Sudan, the European Union, the United Nations and Germany. The event brought together around 50 countries and international organizations.

"To support Sudan's economic reforms and mitigate their social impact on its population, international partners pledged over 1.8 billion US-Dollar, to which the World Bank Group committed to providing an additional pre-arrears clearance grant of up to USD 400 Million," the conference's co-hosts said a joint press release, published by the German Foreign Office.

The funds are meant to support vulnerable Sudanese families, help the country's coronavirus response and boost general humanitarian assistance.

Since late August, Sudan has been going through a transitional period that aims to establish a stable democratic government in 2022. The process is being overseen by the Sovereign Council, which is composed of representatives of the military, which took power after longtime President Omar Bashir was ousted, and the Forces for Freedom and Change political alliance.

Economist Abdalla Hamdok was appointed as the head of the transitional government.

In a speech at the conference, Hamdok said that his cabinet has achieved clear progress in peace process in nine months in office and intends to sign an agreement with the rebel Sudan Revolutionary Front in a few days. The country, he went on, is moving from war, conflicts and economic collapse to democratic governance and is coming back from isolation to the international community.

According to the Sudanese leader, one of the most important priorities of the authorities is to create jobs for young people and resolve the issue of the country's debt, which he estimated at $60 billion.

Sudan is currently negotiating a package of economic reforms and the prospect of billions of dollars in loans with the International Monetary Fund to stabilize the economy saddled with debt, inflation, widespread shortages of essential goods and the impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

