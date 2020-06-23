Donors Pledge $130Mln in Support of UN Palestine Refugee Agency - Swedish Minister

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Some $130 million have been pledged by international donors in support of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation Peter Eriksson told reporters on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Sweden and Jordan hosted a virtual pledging conference for United Nations member states to ensure that UNRWA has enough resources to continue its programs in 2020 and beyond.

"It was around $130 million that were pledged," Eriksson said. "And we know that we need a lot more to safeguard the organization, but it was a substantial amount that was pledged."

According to Eriksson, some 59 countries and organizations stepped up with support to UNRWA on Tuesday.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the money pledged will help the agency to meet some of the most critical sustainable development goals, but added that more funds are needed.