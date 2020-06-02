UrduPoint.com
Donors Pledge $1.35Bln In Yemen Aid In 2020, Short Of $2.4Bln - UN

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 10:40 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) The High-level Pledging Event for the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, co-hosted by the United Nations and Saudi Arabia, was able to mobilize $1.35 billion out of the $2.41 requested for the remainder of the year, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Tuesday.

According to OCHA's pledging result, out of the total $1.35 million promised by 30 countries, Saudi Arabia will allocate the largest contribution of $500 million, followed by the United States with $225 million and the United Kingdom with $196.56 million.

