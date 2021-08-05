Donors Pledge $370Mln in Extra Relief Aid for Lebanon

(@FahadShabbir)

Donors committed some $370 million in additional humanitarian aid to crisis-hit Lebanon during a pledging conference organized by France and the United Nations on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) Donors committed some $370 million in additional humanitarian aid to crisis-hit Lebanon during a pledging conference organized by France and the United Nations on Wednesday.

"The participants have responded to a further UN humanitarian appeal for $357 million for the coming 12 months, pledging support in finance of a total in the order of $370 million Dollars," a statement published by the French government read.

The aim is to meet the most urgent needs of the Lebanese population, in particular food, water and sanitation, health, and education.

The virtual conference was timed to the first anniversary of a devastating blast that ripped through the Port of Beirut last August, killing more than 280 people and injuring 6,000 others. World leaders again called for Lebanese politicians to put aside their differences and form a functioning government.