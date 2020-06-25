UrduPoint.com
Donors Pledge Additional $700Mln. To Support Aid Programs In Yemen - Senior UN Official

Thu 25th June 2020 | 03:10 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) International donors have pledged an additional $700 million to support humanitarian operations in Yemen for the rest of 2020, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock said.

"On 2 June, as I mentioned earlier, the United Nations and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia co-hosted a virtual pledging event for Yemen. Thirty-one donors pledged $1.35 billion for humanitarian aid, including about $700 million in new funds," Lowcock told a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday.

The amount pledged, however, represents only about a half of what was pledged last year and is also below the requested $2.

4 billion of funding needed to keep aid programs running, Lowcock said.

Almost all of the reduction is due to the drop in pledges from the Persian Gulf region, Lowcock said, adding that many of the pledges that were made have still not materialized.

As a result, water and sanitation programs serving four million Yemenis will start shutting down in several weeks, routine vaccinations for five million children will be halted, malnutrition programs will stop by August and the wider health program for 19 million people will also be closed down, Lowcock said.

