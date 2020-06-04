UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Donors Secure $8.8bln In Contributions To Gavi For Next 5 Years - UK's Johnson

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 10:27 PM

Donors Secure $8.8bln in Contributions to Gavi for Next 5 Years - UK's Johnson

Donors have secured $8.8 billion in contribution to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance through 2025, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Donors have secured $8.8 billion in contribution to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance through 2025, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday.

The initial goal was $7.4 billion.

"As we bring this summit to a conclusion, let me thank you for your fantastic generosity and your contributions.

Today together we have replenished this alliance and here comes the number that you've been waiting for ... We have secured a fantastic $8.8 billion for Gavi's work over the next five years," Johnson told a virtual summit.

Bill and Melinda Gates foundation alone pledged $1.6 billion, as Bill Gates said earlier during the summit.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister Bill Gates Alliance Billion

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 1,975 new COVID-19 cases, 32 ..

60 minutes ago

Social, economic development of Balochistan top pr ..

2 minutes ago

Action to be taken for not wearing masks while dri ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Museum of Natural History providing resea ..

2 minutes ago

Czech Republic May Open Borders for Citizens of Au ..

2 minutes ago

14 New COVID-19 positive cases detected in AJK: T ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.