MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Donors have secured $8.8 billion in contribution to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance through 2025, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday.

The initial goal was $7.4 billion.

"As we bring this summit to a conclusion, let me thank you for your fantastic generosity and your contributions.

Today together we have replenished this alliance and here comes the number that you've been waiting for ... We have secured a fantastic $8.8 billion for Gavi's work over the next five years," Johnson told a virtual summit.

Bill and Melinda Gates foundation alone pledged $1.6 billion, as Bill Gates said earlier during the summit.