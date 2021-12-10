(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should be released on bail while awaiting appeal trial since he has not been convicted of any crime in the United Kingdom, John Rees, head of the Don't Extradite Campaign, told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the London court upheld the US appeal on Assange's extradition, dismissing concerns raised about the journalist's health and lack of proper assurances from the US Department of Justice regarding his safety.

"I'm sure that the lawyers are considering another bail application, whether or not it will be successful, previous ones haven't been, I don't know. They certainly ought to be because what's happening now is punishment by process. This is somebody who has been convicted of no crime in this country, he is a remand prisoner, and he should be released on bail," Rees said.

He also confirmed that the extradition decision will be appealed to the Supreme Court.