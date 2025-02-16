Open Menu

Don't Know Who To Vote For? Germany Has An App For That: The Wahl-O-Mat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2025 | 09:50 AM

Don't know who to vote for? Germany has an app for that: the Wahl-O-Mat

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Voting can be confusing, especially for young people casting their ballots for the first time, but in Germany they have an app to guide them through the democratic ritual: the Wahl-O-Mat.

Also available online, the digital tool's name translates roughly to the "voting machine" and has been a hit since its inception more than two decades ago.

Seasoned political geeks too confess they await it like the new edition of a video game, with nine million people using it the day this year's version was launched, a new record.

The Wahl-O-Mat guides users through the thicket of Germany's current political headaches and the various parties' answers to them in the form of a political quiz that spits out a result at the end.

This year, it offers 38 statements ranging from "all motorways should have a speed limit" to "Germany should continue to support Ukraine militarily".

Users click their way through it and respond with the options "agree", "no strong opinion" and "disagree", allowing the algorithm to gauge their political preferences.

Other proposals range from ditching the euro Currency and reversing Germany's nuclear power phase-out to installing cameras with facial recognition software at train stations.

At the end, voters can boost the weighting of issues they feel strongly about before the Wahl-O-Mat presents an answer, suggesting the party that best matches their beliefs.

Many say it is useful to guide them through the lineup of 29 parties asking for their vote -- a head-spinning list that can be scaled down to those now represented in parliament.

"I have used it in every election I have participated in so far," Thure Kulesa, a 21-year-old university student in Cologne, told AFP.

"It allows me to confirm the impressions I have of a party, and I also do it out of curiosity."

- Developed 'in record time' -

Ahead of this election, to be held on February 23, Kulesa was not surprised by the result he got.

"The parties that were at the top of the list were the ones I expected," he said.

Out of the full party list, his top-ranked were the Pirates, who campaign for online rights and political transparency, while among the major parties, his outlook was best matched by the centre-left Social Democrats and Greens.

The Wahl-O-Mat was launched by the Federal agency for political education ahead of the 2002 vote and the number of users has grown with each electoral cycle, topping 21 million last time around in 2021.

The questions are drawn up by a team of 38 university experts, employees at the agency and a panel of 24 young voters, who are the target audience.

The manifesto positions registered in the Wahl-O-Mat were also sent to the parties to be checked.

The original manifesto quiz was inspired by a similar project in the Netherlands, and many democracies now have similar offerings.

The new Wahl-O-Mat this year had to be pulled together "in record time", said the head of the federal agency for political education, Thomas Krueger.

The haste was due to the collapse of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government in November and the announcement that elections would be held about half a year ahead of schedule.

Normally, said Krueger, the team takes nine months to prepare the release of a new Wahl-O-Mat.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2025

31 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2025

1 hour ago
 Marmoush's hat-trick fires City to Newcastle victo ..

Marmoush's hat-trick fires City to Newcastle victory; Arsenal keep title hopes a ..

8 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi welcomes warships from across the world ..

Abu Dhabi welcomes warships from across the world for NAVDEX 2025

10 hours ago
 International Defence Conference 2025 kicks off to ..

International Defence Conference 2025 kicks off tomorrow

11 hours ago
 UAE condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy in Lebanon

UAE condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy in Lebanon

11 hours ago
ADNEC Group prepares for largest edition of IDEX & ..

ADNEC Group prepares for largest edition of IDEX & NAVDEX

11 hours ago
 Hamas says it won't govern Gaza in next phase: Inf ..

Hamas says it won't govern Gaza in next phase: Informed Source

12 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Mini ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation

13 hours ago
 3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Ce ..

3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah

15 hours ago
 Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race s ..

Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race set to be held on 16 February a ..

15 hours ago
 Asia drives 2025 oil demand growth as cuts, sancti ..

Asia drives 2025 oil demand growth as cuts, sanctions reduce supply surplus: EA ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World