Samos, Greece, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :"Sit down! Don't move! Be quiet!" The crew of the Greek coastguard patrol boat jumps to life as they pull nearly 50 migrants from a rubber dinghy close to the island of Samos.

They spotted the migrant dinghy about 90 minutes into their run from the island of Samos, their 18-metre patrol boat aided by the radar of a larger Greek coastguard vessel nearby.

For about an hour, the Greeks repeatedly hailed the Turkish coastguard to intercept the dinghy: "Please react!" There is no response, so the Greeks move in.

From a distance, just a handful of people can be seen sitting on the sides of the dinghy, but it soon becomes clear that it is packed with dozens of people huddled back-to-back.

By the time the patrol reaches the migrants -- just inside Greek territorial .

waters -- armed coastguards from the larger vessel are already there, barking instructions: "Stay calm!" There are men, women and nearly a dozen children, some of them toddlers, among the 48 on board.

Though the sea is calm and a full moon affords good visibility, the crew know to be wary.

"The wind somehow always picks up when we are about to make a rescue," says the boat's veteran engineer Evangelos.

The patrol boat's crew of four quickly gets the migrants on board, urging them sit on deck to avoid falling over.

None of them speak English well enough to explain where they are from, but most appear Syrian or Iraqi.

The dinghy is already swaying in the waves. If too many try to get off at once, it will capsize. But some of the younger men are practically jumping with joy, not realising they are still in danger.