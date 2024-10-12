UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Pakistan has called on the world community "not to turn a blind eye" to the "war crimes" being committed in

Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied & Kashmir(IIOJ&K), and underscored the need to eliminate impunity and secure justice for the victims of grave injustices.

"Crimes against humanity are among the most egregious violations of human rights, unsettling the very conscience of the international community," Ambassador Usman Iqbal Jadoon, deputy permanent member of Pakistan to the UN, told the General Assembly's Sixth (legal) Committee.

Speaking in a debate on Crimes against Humanity, he said Pakistan was "deeply concerned" about the ongoing cycle of occupation, oppression, and violence in Palestine.

"As we mark the dreadful one-year anniversary of Israel genocidal war against the Palestinian people, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to worsen," the Pakistani envoy said, highlighting that this tragic situation was a direct result of over seven decades of illegal Israeli occupation and disregard for international law, including General Assembly and UN Security Council resolutions affirming the Palestinian people's right to self-determination.

"These inhumane actions by Israeli occupation forces are not only unacceptable but also constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity and a 'plausible' genocide as ruled by the International Court of Justice (ICJ)," the Pakistani envoy said.

In line with the recent General Assembly resolution on implementing the ICJ Advisory Opinion, he said, "Israel must Immediately and unconditionally withdraw from all occupied Palestinian territories; end its unlawful policies and make reparations for the damages; and ensure the Palestinians can exercise their right to self-determination. "

In this context, Ambassador Jadoon said also underscored the necessity for global cooperation to eradicate impunity for culprits and to ascertain justice for victims.

While the International Law Commission's draft articles and commentaries serve as crucial instruments for enhancing accountability by providing practical and insightful guidance to States, he emphasized that it was premature to establish any solid conclusions regarding their essence and layout.

"It is vital to ensure that the definitions outlined in the draft articles on the prevention and punishment of crimes against humanity -- specifically for crimes such as enslavement, torture, and enforced disappearance - align with those enshrined in the corresponding United Nations conventions," the Pakistani envoy said.

"We must exercise caution to prevent the introduction of new definitions that could lead to ambiguity and inconsistency in the interpretation of these terms," he added.

APP/ift