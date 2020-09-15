UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Doomsday' Wildfires In California, Elsewhere Will Get Far Worse If Trump Wins - Biden

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 03:10 AM

'Doomsday' Wildfires in California, Elsewhere Will Get Far Worse If Trump Wins - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) The "hellish events" of orange skies reflecting forest fires that made people fear doomsday was coming would get far worse if President Donald Trump was reelected to another four year term in office, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden told an audience in Wisconsin.

"Millions of Americans live in the shadow of an orange sky: Is doomsday here?" Biden asked. "The west is on fire [and] he blames the people. ... If he gets a second term, these hellish events will become more dangerous and more deadly."

Speaking before Trump was about to visit California, which has been hard hit by record devastation in wildfires this summer, Biden said Trump's failure to respond adequately to the disaster reflected his lack of respect and understanding of the scientific issues involved.

"Floods, hurricanes, wildfires are imperiling suburbs. How many suburbs will be burned? How many neighborhoods will be flooded out? ... Give a climate arsonist four more years in the White House, why would anyone be surprised with more of America ablaze?" Biden asked.

If elected in November, Biden pledged to return the United States to the Paris Climate Agreement, which the United States helped negotiate when he was vice president under Barack Obama. Trump removed the United States from the accord.

Related Topics

Fire Barack Obama White House Visit Trump Orange Paris United States November From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

TWMCC discusses positive role of Muslim communitie ..

2 hours ago

FBR, ET& NC Punjab sign MoU for database integrati ..

4 hours ago

New violence as Ivorians protest president's third ..

3 hours ago

Djokovic learned 'big lesson' from US Open default ..

3 hours ago

Six injured in road accident

3 hours ago

UN Chief Hopes Israel-Bahrain Agreement Will Promo ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.