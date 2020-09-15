'Doomsday' Wildfires in California, Elsewhere Will Get Far Worse If Trump Wins - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) The "hellish events" of orange skies reflecting forest fires that made people fear doomsday was coming would get far worse if President Donald Trump was reelected to another four year term in office, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden told an audience in Wisconsin.

"Millions of Americans live in the shadow of an orange sky: Is doomsday here?" Biden asked. "The west is on fire [and] he blames the people. ... If he gets a second term, these hellish events will become more dangerous and more deadly."

Speaking before Trump was about to visit California, which has been hard hit by record devastation in wildfires this summer, Biden said Trump's failure to respond adequately to the disaster reflected his lack of respect and understanding of the scientific issues involved.

"Floods, hurricanes, wildfires are imperiling suburbs. How many suburbs will be burned? How many neighborhoods will be flooded out? ... Give a climate arsonist four more years in the White House, why would anyone be surprised with more of America ablaze?" Biden asked.

If elected in November, Biden pledged to return the United States to the Paris Climate Agreement, which the United States helped negotiate when he was vice president under Barack Obama. Trump removed the United States from the accord.