Door For Diplomacy With Russia Still Open - French Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) There is still an opportunity for a diplomatic solution to the ongoing crisis surrounding Ukraine, despite new European sanctions against Russia over recognition of the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics (LPR and DPR), French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the French top diplomat announced that European Union foreign ministers had unanimously agreed on a package of sanctions following Russian President Vladimir Putin inking decrees recognizing the independence of the two regions on Monday.

"Despite our firmness on the issue of sanctions, the door for diplomacy is always open," Le Drian said at a joint press conference with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

The situation in Ukraine's breakaway Donbas region has escalated in recent days, with the DPR and LPR reporting increased shelling by Ukrainian forces and ordering general mobilization in anticipation of an offensive by the Ukrainian army. The evacuation of Donbas citizens, first of all, women, children and the elderly, to Russia began late last week.