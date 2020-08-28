Door Open for Deeper US-Taiwan Trade Ties After Easing of Limits on Pork, Beef - Pompeo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Taiwan's move to ease restrictions on US pork and beef imports has opened the door for deeper economic and trade relations with the United States, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said via Twitter on Friday.

"The US welcomes President Tsai Ing-Wen's August 28 statement that Taiwan will move quickly to lift restrictions on imports of US pork and beef. This move opens the door for even deeper economic and trade cooperation. Kudos to President Tsai for her leadership," Pompeo said.

Tsai earlier in the day said she had instructed her government to drop restrictions on imports of American pork and beef, according a press release on her website. The restrictions have prevented the import of US pork containing the animal feed ractopamine, as well as American beef produced from cattle over 30 months of age.

The changes, Tsai said, were being adopted "in accordance with scientific evidence and international standards" and would help deepen trade ties with the United States.

In separate comments released by the State Department, Pompeo said the US looks forward to the timely implementation of the decisions, "which will provide greater access for US farmers to one of East Asia's most vibrant markets, and for Taiwan consumers to high-quality US agricultural products."

Taiwan's restrictions on US beef and pork have reportedly served as a long-standing obstacle to deeper trade ties. The State Department and the US National Security Council see trade talks with Taiwan as a way of increasing pressure on Beijing, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The United States, along with many other countries, does not recognize Taiwan as a sovereign nation and officially sticks to the "One China" policy. Nevertheless, Washington has kept informal relations with the island nation after severing diplomatic ties with it in 1979.

Beijing has repeatedly called Taiwan a sensitive issue in its relations with Washington, as China considers the island to be part of its territory.