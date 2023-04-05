Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Door To NATO Membership Remains Open But Ukraine Must Reach Alliance Standards - Blinken

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Door to NATO Membership Remains Open But Ukraine Must Reach Alliance Standards - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The door for Ukraine to become a NATO member remains open but the country needs to be brought up to the alliance's standards and interoperability, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Wednesday

"We are very focused on these very practical steps that can be taken and need to continue to be taken to bring Ukraine up to NATO standards," Blinken said. "Of course, NATO's door remains open. There's no change in that."

However, the United States has to focus intensely in the weeks and months ahead as Ukraine prepares for a counter offensive on a work that needs to be done to continue to bring Ukraine up to NATO standards and NATO interoperability, Blinken added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that having conversations about Ukraine's NATO membership is "completely unrealistic."

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday that a meaningful dialogue with Ukraine on membership in the alliance is possible only after Kiev ensures its sovereignty.

Stoltenberg also left unanswered the question of weather NATO member states' leaders will discuss Ukraine's potential membership in the alliance at the upcoming summit this summer.

Related Topics

NATO Weather Ukraine Kiev Alliance United States

Recent Stories

Al-Azhar lauds global achievements of General Auth ..

Al-Azhar lauds global achievements of General Authority of Islamic Affairs

36 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED1 bn in realty transactions ..

Dubai records over AED1 bn in realty transactions Wednesday

2 hours ago
 ‘It’s your last week,’ Fawad Chaudhary asks ..

‘It’s your last week,’ Fawad Chaudhary asks Maryam  ‘to pack things’

2 hours ago
 ‘Whether going to jail for an ideology should no ..

‘Whether going to jail for an ideology should not be a matter of pride,’ Mar ..

2 hours ago
 BEEAH Education announces Future Pioneers Awards

BEEAH Education announces Future Pioneers Awards

2 hours ago
 Shahroz, Sadaf seek spiritual renewal in Umrah

Shahroz, Sadaf seek spiritual renewal in Umrah

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.