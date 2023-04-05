Door to NATO Membership Remains Open But Ukraine Must Reach Alliance Standards - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The door for Ukraine to become a NATO member remains open but the country needs to be brought up to the alliance's standards and interoperability, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Wednesday

"We are very focused on these very practical steps that can be taken and need to continue to be taken to bring Ukraine up to NATO standards," Blinken said. "Of course, NATO's door remains open. There's no change in that."

However, the United States has to focus intensely in the weeks and months ahead as Ukraine prepares for a counter offensive on a work that needs to be done to continue to bring Ukraine up to NATO standards and NATO interoperability, Blinken added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that having conversations about Ukraine's NATO membership is "completely unrealistic."

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday that a meaningful dialogue with Ukraine on membership in the alliance is possible only after Kiev ensures its sovereignty.

Stoltenberg also left unanswered the question of weather NATO member states' leaders will discuss Ukraine's potential membership in the alliance at the upcoming summit this summer.