Door To Political Settlement In Ukraine Must Stay Open - Chinese Envoy To UN

Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2022 | 03:20 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) The door to reaching a political settlement in Ukraine must stay open, Chinese Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Geng Shuang said.

"No matter how great the difficulties are, the door to political settlement can not be closed. The process of diplomatic negotiations can not be stored," Geng told the UN Security Council on Friday.

Block confrontation and political isolation are not effective ways to resolving the crisis, Geng added.

China has evacuated about 5,200 of its nationals from Ukraine since the start of Russia's special military operation in the country and reiterated its calls for an immediate departure of any remaining Chinese citizens.

On Wednesday, the Chinese embassy in Ukraine published instructions for evacuation from the country. The embassy has prepared charter buses to transport Chinese nationals from assembly points in Kiev, Odessa and Lviv, and relocate them to other countries.

