UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dorian Begins 'Lashing' Central Florida From 110 Miles Offshore - Hurricane Center

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 05:20 AM

Dorian Begins 'Lashing' Central Florida From 110 Miles Offshore - Hurricane Center

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Hurricane Dorian now about 110 miles offshore is lashing Florida's East Coast with high winds while still moving slowly at around six miles per hour in a northwesterly direction, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in an advisory.

"DORIAN LASHING THE CENTRAL FLORIDA EAST COAST," the advisory said at around 8:00 p.m. eastern time on Tuesday (1:00 a.m. GMT on Wednesday).

The hurricane, earlier downgraded to a category 2 from a category 5, is about 110 miles from Cape Canaveral on central Florida's east coast and is moving northwest, according to the bulletin.

The NHC estimated that maximum sustained winds are at about 100 miles per hour.

On Monday, Dorian stalled to a near standstill for most of the day over the Bahamas - where it wrought significant destruction - as a category 5 storm with sustained winds as high as 180 mph.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump cautioned that while Florida might not be hit directly residents should still be prepared.

Related Topics

Storm Trump Florida Bahamas From

Recent Stories

Drone launched by Iranian-backed Houthi militia to ..

5 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Liberian FM

6 hours ago

Russia to Provide Evidence to UN Probe on Idlib At ..

6 hours ago

UAE athletes shine in finals of Abu Dhabi Showdown ..

6 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Swedish counterpart review lat ..

6 hours ago

UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation announces participation i ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.