Dorian Expected to Make Landfall in Florida by Monday Afternoon - Hurricane Center

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Hurricane Dorian is expected to make landfall in the US state of Florida on Monday afternoon, National Hurricane Center data on the storm revealed.

The data showed on Thursday that Hurricane Dorian is expected to make landfall in Florida by 2 p.m. on Monday.

National Hurricane Center Director Kenneth Graham said in later remarks that they are forecasting the potential of a Category 4 storm with 130 mile an hour winds by the time it makes landfall in Florida.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency in the entire state as Hurricane Dorian approaches.

From Florida to South and North Carolina, state and local authorities are preparing for the hurricane's landfall, subsequent flooding and possible losses of electrical power.

Dorian is forecast to increase in strength over the coming days, and may affect parts of the Bahamas and much of Florida later in the weekend.